Second section of Long Island Rail Road's new third track now open

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- The MTA on Tuesday announced the opening of a second section of the Long Island Rail Road's new third track.

The 2.5-mile span between the Merillon Avenue and Mineola stations is now in service.

This comes two weeks after the opening of the first section from Queens Village to Merillon Avenue.

READ MORE: First section of Long Island Rail Road third track expansion opens

The nearly 10-mile span will eventually reach all the way to Hicksville.

The MTA says the third track could boost service by up to 40% and reduce delays.

August 30, 2022

