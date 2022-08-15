First section of Long Island Rail Road third track expansion opens for Monday commute

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The Long Island Rail Road can now run more trains with the addition of a third track. The first section of the project is officially in service Monday.

The third track project started in 2018. Monday marks a huge milestone, since it gives the LIRR more operating flexibility with "bi-directional" service during peak hours, CBS2's John Dias reported.

Officials said the third track could boost capacity on the LIRR by as much as 50 percent, and it would allow trains to recover faster from service disruptions.

"As long as they make it easier for the workers and people that need the train, make it faster. It's a good thing," said commuter Stefen Almeida.

The first section runs from Floral Park to Garden City. Other portions are expected to open in the coming months, until the nearly 10-mile span reaches Hicksville.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA leaders will take the ceremonial first train ride.