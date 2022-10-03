Watch CBS News
Long Island Rail Road completes long-awaited 3rd track project, increasing service by 40%

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- The Long Island Rail Road's long-awaited third track project is now officially complete. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, after nearly five years of construction and decades of debate. 

The additional track, built alongside the existing two, runs 10 miles from Floral Park to Hicksville. 

"What does this mean for Long Islanders? Well, it's great, they all start with the letter 'F.' Fewer delays, faster commutes and more frequent trips," Hochul said. 

Officials say the new track will increase LIRR service by 40%.

