Long Island lynx on the loose found in Central Islip, taken to Smithtown nature center

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- An exotic cat that was roaming around parts of Long Island has been captured. 

Suffolk County police responded to a 911 call about a cat on the loose at around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip

Police, the SPCA and Strong Island Animal Rescue League worked together to capture the big cat, which has been identified as a lynx. 

We're told the animal was taken to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 1:05 PM

