Long Island kids get a holiday chance to "shop with a cop"

Nassau County Police host "Shop With A Cop" for children in need

HEWLETT, N.Y. - In Nassau County, an event brought joy to children in need.

Local children had a chance to go on a holiday shopping spree.

The Nassau County PBA and Nassau County Police Department Foundation were the Santa's helpers behind the special event.

"We got 100 kids coming in here today, and they're all going to walk in with some gift certificates to go shopping," Nassau County Police Chief Patrick Ryder said. "It's so gratifying to see the smiles on these kids faces."

The shopping spree was held at Matty's Toy Store in Hewlett.