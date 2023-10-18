Watch CBS News
Protesters on Long Island speak out against law banning gas appliances in new buildings

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rally in Hauppauge to oppose law banning gas appliances in new buildings
Rally in Hauppauge to oppose law banning gas appliances in new buildings 00:58

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- People rallied in Hauppauge on Wednesday against a law banning gas appliances in new buildings.

State and local elected officials joined gas and construction trade groups who are suing the state over the law, which is set to take effect in 2026 for buildings up to seven stories and by 2029 for larger buildings.

The group says the ban will have a negative impact on small businesses and communities.

"Our grid here on Long Island cannot sustain an electric-only power source," Sen. Jack Martins said.

"New York state's law violates the United States Constitution ... We don't need a ban. We need a plan," Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said.

In a statement last week, Better Buildings New York said the All-Electric Building Act will save New Yorkers money, create good jobs and slash greenhouse gas emissions.

This law would not apply to existing buildings.

