Long Island coastal communities concerned about flooding

FREEPORT, N.Y. - Concerns about flooding and wind damage are intense on Long Island Wednesday.

Coastal communities are dealing with high tide and relentless rainfall.

"We do get flooded over here. We have to move our cars to higher ground," Freeport resident Richard Noe said.

Noe lives along Guy Lombardo Avenue, where Freeport is installing new drainage.

"It's a backflow, so this shuts off when the high tide comes in from the Woodcleft canal. Mayor Kennedy did a good job putting new draing pipes up," Noe said.

There are infrastructure upgrades along the Nautical Mile Business District, residents said they are fighting climate change and the relentless storms over the months that have been impacting the coastline communities of Freeport and Lindenhurst.

"Therefore the access to this area is affected," Nautilus Cafe manager Ramon Macias said. "It's not good, that's for sure. And, you know, sometimes we are forced to close due to flooding."

Pelting rains and ominous skies are affecting school day dismissals. Bilge pumps are working overtime, and streets were already ponding.

"The weather is New York weather, and it's better than snow. So we have to be grateful," Freeport resident Anne Feirera said.

Winds whipped Wednesday, and water facing the ocean surged from the canals through salt marshes.

Check the latest on the weather conditions around our area.