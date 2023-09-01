Long Island beaches reopen for swimming in time for Labor Day weekend

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- Long Island beaches reopened for swimming Friday, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills state parks were closed for more than 24 hours because of high surf and hazardous rip currents. Swimming and surfing were not allowed, but the sand was still open.

Jones Beach also flooded Thursday thanks to the blue supermoon, along with Tropical Storm Idalia offshore and Hurricane Franklin swirling in the Atlantic.

"I've never seen anything like this. I grew up on the beach every summer," Carmel resident Jennifer Devlin told CBS New York.

The New York State Parks Department shared a video of workers building temporary dunes and trenches in order to funnel out some of the flood water.

"Thank God our bulldozer operator has 30 years experience. They opened up a trench, so the water can go right out into the Atlantic Ocean," said Parks Regional Director George Gorman.

Beach goers should still use caution and watch for red flags as rip currents continue.