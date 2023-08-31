Jones Beach closed to swimming due to high tide floods and rough waters

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- Several area beaches remain closed for swimming because of high surf and hazardous rip currents.

CBS New York spoke with the regional director of New York State Parks on Thursday morning. He said he is optimistic that by Friday the beaches will reopen.

On Wednesday, swimming was prohibited at all of Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills due to strong rip currents from the tropical systems. On Thursday, however, the flooding was the issue.

Chopper 2 flew above a flooded out Jones Beach and saw much of Field 6 swallowed by water. State park officials said the inundation wasn't isolated to just that spot.

"Here at Jones Beach, from Field 6 all the way to Field 2, basically under water expect for small patches of sand," Regional Director George Gorman said.

The water started to rise on Wednesday night. Video shows it flooding out the pit of the Jones Beach amphitheater as the Smashing Pumpkins concert was going on. Some said there was up to a foot of water.

CBS New York meteorologists said the coastal flooding was caused by both the tropical systems and the super moon that occurred overnight. It's a combination that enhances high tides and it's similar to the mix that made Superstorm Sandy so severe, which many at the beach compared Thursday's flooding to.

"Unusual to come over and see basically the boardwalk become waterfront property," said Pat Colangelo of Bellmore. "From Sandy, other than that, worst I have seen."

"It is a little crazy, but that's the nature of nature," added Jack Chin of Merrick.

Lifeguards roped off the floodwaters and made sure beach goers stayed only on small patches of the beach.

The flood was surprising to a group of seniors from Westbury High School who were at the beach for their "senior sunrise."

"Seeing the ocean so close to us was a shock, we weren't expecting it," Julissa St. Hilaire said.

They stayed positive.

"At least we didn't have to walk all the way out there, and we couldn't be closer as a class," St. Hilaire said.

There was another group of kids also trying to make the best of the situation, getting in one last beach day before they head back to school next week.

"We still have sand and the sand is fun to play with. You can make sand castles," said Xavier Moran of Rosedale.

The only problem for their parents was there was no access to the ocean to rinse it all off.

Officials at Jones Beach told CBS New York they will have a bulldozer come in soon to build trenches that will lead the water back out into the Atlantic. They hope that by Friday and all of Labor Day weekend, there will be no issues.