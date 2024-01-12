Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island officials sound alarm on beach erosion "crisis," call on Army Corps of Engineers to take immediate action

By Carolyn Gusoff

/ CBS New York

Long Island leaders sound alarm on beach erosion
Long Island leaders sound alarm on beach erosion 02:12

BABYLON, N.Y. -- As another coastal storm looms, Long Island officials are urgently calling on the federal government to shore-up ocean beaches to prevent erosion that threatens recreational facilities. 

Babylon officials said Friday the town has lost than 500 feet of beachfront since 2014, even though they trucked in 100 million cubic yards of sand. 

There were bipartisan calls from leaders across the South Shore for the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately address what they call a "real crisis." 

The Army Corps has several sand replenishment projects underway, but they skip parts of Islip, Babylon and Oyster Bay ocean beaches, where officials say they need immediate and long-term fixes. 

"I can't say it any better than we're at DEFCON 5, red alert. We need all the help that we can get from our state and federal partners," said Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer. 

"We're tired of hearing, 'Well, we have to do another study and another project.' We're losing our beaches. We need the help right now," said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino. 

Officials said beach pavilions, while not currently in jeopardy, could be undermined unless there's a long-term fix. They're asking for regular sand replenishment and jetties. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul is also calling on the Army Corps of Engineers to urgently reconsider emergency assistance, which the agency said it's doing. 

Carolyn Gusoff
carolyn-gusoff.png

Carolyn Gusoff has covered some of the most high profile news stories in the New York City area and is best known as a trusted, tenacious, consistent and caring voice of Long Island's concerns.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 1:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.