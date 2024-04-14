Watch CBS News
Long-awaited Valley Hospital officially opens in Paramus, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

PARAMUS, N.J. -- The long-awaited opening of a North Jersey hospital happened Sunday.

For the past year, volunteers had been preparing for the move from the former Ridgewood Hospital to the newly constructed Valley Hospital in Paramus.

Doors at the old hospital shut at around 6 a.m. on Sunday. More than six dozen ambulances helped transport patients from Ridgewood to Paramus.

"We're going to be delivering a different level of care at this very innovative facility," said Dr. Robert Brenner, president of Valley Hospital. "What we focused on in the design is caring for our patients, making them comfortable."

The Ridgewood location will become an outpatient facility for non-emergency procedures. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 6:35 PM EDT

