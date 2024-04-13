Valley Hospital ready for long-awaited move to new Paramus facility

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Valley Hospital in Ridgewood is getting ready for its long-awaited move to a new facility in Paramus.

Saturday, they were moving beds, boxes, therapy dogs and more. For the last year, volunteers have been training and preparing for the move from the former Ridgewood hospital to the newly constructed $868 million Valley Hospital in Paramus.

It's all happening Sunday morning.

"There was a lot involved in the design, there was a lot involved in the construction, and the logistics for this move are just really massive. There's so much more involved than one would ever imagine," said Dr. Robert Brenner, president of Valley Health System.

Volunteer supervisor Katie Miller has close ties to Ridgewood. Her dad worked at Valley Hospital for 35 years, she was born there, and she gave birth to her son there as well. She is now helping with the move.

"Those feelings, that culture -- that's coming with us. That is unchanging," she said.

The Ridgewood hospital will shut its doors at 6 a.m. Sunday to begin moving patients.

But the hospital won't be going anywhere. It will become an outpatient facility for non-emergency procedures.

Volunteers and staff are looking forward to learning and working with all the new technology in Paramus.

"I think it's a beautiful hospital. The technology is unbelievable. I think it's going to be good for the hospital," volunteer Pat Alberta said.

More than six dozen ambulances will help transport patients from Ridgewood on Sunday morning.