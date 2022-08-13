New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opens for business

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.

It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.

As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis.

"It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.

After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.

TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium and two other dispensaries in New Jersey.

"The drive-thru service is the best," another customer said.

"It makes it really quick and easy for them to pick up their order very quickly," said Chantelle Elsner, senior vice president of retail for TerrAscend. "And then on the other side, for patients that, you know, might have mobility issues or those that might prefer to stay in their car, it gives them a safe option."

The drive-thru will only be open for medical patients during the first two hours of operation every day, from 9-11 a.m.

"The state wanted to make sure that medical patients didn't have to wait in line for too long for their medicine," said Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend.

Wild says it's been a positive experience working through the launch of cannabis sales with state officials.

"The tax dollars go to the state, and they have several programs that they have set up that will be the beneficiaries of the tax dollars," he said.

Tax revenue from the sales of recreational cannabis from April 21, when the market first opened, through the end of June totaled more than $4.5 million. That's based off of nearly $80 million in total sales from licensed retailers across the state.

Wild predicts their three New Jersey locations will rake in $40 million each within their first 12 months.

"It's been a long time coming," Wild said. "We're here for the long haul."