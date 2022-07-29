New Jersey's first drive-thru pot dispensary opens in Lodi

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru pot dispensary is now open for business.

It's located at the Apothecarium along Route 17 in Lodi.

Customers needing adult-use or medicinal marijuana can browse the selection in person or order online and pick it up on the go.

Representatives with TerrAscend, which operates the Apothecarium dispensaries, said about 70 percent of orders are placed online and picked up in store.

"Most of our customers place their orders online, so their order is already picked, packed and ready for them by the time they get to the window," said Chantelle Elsner, senior vice president of retail for TerrAscend.

It's the 17th recreational pot dispensary in the state, and shop owners say business has been booming.

"We're off of two super busy freeways and we're only 14 minutes from Manhattan, so we want to make sure that we can manage the demand, and the drive-thru is the way to do that," Elsner said.

Residents in nearby towns told CBS2's Nick Caloway they were happy to have more cannabis dispensaries in the area.

"Finally. Overdue," Passaic resident Richard Williams said.

"I just think that it's fun. I think it should have been legal a long time ago. Because I think it being legal makes it cleaner and safer," River Edge resident Suzanne Flaum said.

Police officers will be on hand at the Apothecarium this weekend to direct traffic if needed.

Owners hope the drive-thru option will speed things up and prevent any traffic issues on Route 17.