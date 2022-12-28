Local nonprofit says fight against food insecurity extends beyond holiday season

NEW YORK -- While the Season of Giving is coming to a close, the need to feed the hungry is a year-round mission.

Last week, CBS2's John Dias shared the story of a nonprofit that helps feed hungry families on Long Island and in New York City.

Community Solidarity is the largest vegetarian hunger relief program in America.

Founder, President and CEO Jon Stepanian joined us to explain about how the organization sources and distributes its food with the help of 7,000 volunteers. He also spoke about other ways they give back and how people can get involved.

"It's heartwarming, but it can also be heartbreaking when you see lines that are miles long and so many people struggling with inflation," Stepanian said. "So it's a beautiful thing when you're able to give a family a big box of groceries. But it's a more beautiful thing when you see the community coming together to try to solve this problem."

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.