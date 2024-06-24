Loaded gun, dagger found in carry-on bags at NYC airports in separate incidents, TSA says

NEW YORK -- A loaded gun and a dagger were found in carry-on bags in separate incidents days apart at New York City airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A Texas man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after TSA officers allegedly found the loaded 9mm gun among his carry-on items.

Loaded gun found at JFK security checkpoint

An X-ray machine alerted officers as the man went through a security checkpoint at JFK on June 21, officials said.

Port Authority Police arrested the man and confiscated the gun, which officials said was loaded with nine bullets.

The man faces weapons charges and could be fined $15,000, the maximum federal civil penalty, TSA said.

It was the sixth firearm found at airport checkpoints so far in 2024, according to TSA.

Are guns allowed on planes?

"When individuals bring their firearms to our checkpoints, it represents a risk to everyone in the area and slows down the checkpoint screening process for everyone," said John Essig, TSA's Federal Security Director for JFK Airport. "Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are at all times and they know not to bring them to a security checkpoint. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared."

TSA has details on how to properly travel with firearms on its website here. However, airlines may have additional requirements.

Travelers should also check state and local gun possession laws before flying.

Dagger found at LaGuardia Airport

A passenger was stopped for allegedly trying to bring a dagger onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport. X: @TSA_Northeast

Another passenger allegedly tried to carry a dagger onto a flight out of LaGuardia Airport over the weekend.

Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, shared a picture of the knife on X and wrote, "Sorry dude, but no knives are permitted to be carried onto a plane. The point being that daggers are knives and this one looks like it means business!"

Click here for a list of items that can and cannot be brought on flights.