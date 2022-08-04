Watch CBS News
LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" festival takes place in Queens this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - LL Cool J is hosting a hip hop festival in his hometown - Queens. 

The "Rock the Bells" festival at Forest Hills Stadium will feature some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, and more. 

"It's a complete immersive experience, an opportunity for people that love the music, who love the musicality of it, love the creativity, the artistry, to enjoy themselves. There's food, activations, it's going to be crazy. One-day festival," LL Cool J said. 

The Rock the Bells Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Forest Hills stadium. Doors open at noon. 

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

