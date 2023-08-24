Liyong Ye charged with murder in hammer attack that killed mother Zhao Zhao, critically injured 2 children in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn man is facing murder charges in a brutal hammer attack that killed a mother and left her two young children now clinging to life.

The attack happened inside the family's apartment on 52nd Street in Sunset Park, where the suspect also lived.

Liyong Ye was charged overnight with murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the 47-year-old beat to death 43-year-old Zhao Zhao with a hammer. Her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were also attacked and are in critical condition at NYU Langone Hospital.

Watch: NYPD update on Brooklyn hammer attack

CBS New York learned Zhao's husband works in Ohio and normally comes home once a month. He is now making his way back to New York.

We're told the apartment has three bedrooms -- the victim and her children had one room, the suspect and his 9-year-old son had another, and another individual occupied the third.

Police said it was a gruesome scene inside, and the suspect was arrested while trying to leave the building.

Local leaders say the act of violence in their community is rare, and they plan to hold a fundraiser for the victim's family.

"It's just sad from every angle," Sen. Iwen Chu said. "My office will stay in close contact with police and see how we can address this to help the victim's family, as well as the son of the perpetrator."

Police say the motive is still unknown, and the suspect is being evaluated at Maimonides Medical Center.