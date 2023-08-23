Police: Mother dead, 2 children "fighting for their lives" after Brooklyn hammer attack

NEW YORK -- Police say a mother was killed and two young children are fighting for their lives after a hammer attack in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Wednesday.

Police say around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at an apartment building on 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Officers caught the suspect, who police say appeared to have blood on him, as he was trying to leave the building.

Police say a mother, her 5-year-old son and her 3-year-old daughter were found in an apartment on the second floor suffering from serious injuries.

All three were taken to local hospitals. The mother died from her injuries, and police say the two children are fighting for their lives.

According to police, the suspect lived in the same apartment as the victims, but they are not related.

We have a reporter on the scene and will have more information on CBS2 News at 5 and 6 p.m. You can watch live on CBS News New York.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.