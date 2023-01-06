New Yorkers in "Little Britain" react to leaked stories in Prince Harry's memoir "Spare"

NEW YORK -- Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," which officially comes out next week, largely focuses on being the spare heir to the throne.

In a major mess up, it was put on sale early in Spain and had to be pulled off the shelves. But excerpts giving a striking glimpse into the tell-all are now easily available.

The bombshells dropped in Prince Harry's memoir are splashed across British newspapers. Among the revelations is how he and Prince William begged their father, now King Charles, not to marry Camilla, now Queen Consort.

Harry writes about speaking with Princess Diana, his late mother, through a medium, his recreational drug use of cannabis and cocaine, and his controversial claim that he killed 25 Taliban members while serving in Afghanistan.

Harry also accuses his brother of physically assaulting him during a fight about Meghan.

"What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through. Very different circumstances, but then you add in the race element, which was what the press, British press, jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naive. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted," said Harry in an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.

The 60 Minutes interview airs Sunday on CBS2.

Friday, CBS2's Alice Gainer asked people in the "Little Britain" section of the West Village if they plan to read the book.

"Absolutely. I love Prince Harry," one person said.

"I already put it on reserve at my library," said another.

"I mean, that's what everybody's waiting for isn't it? To hear about all the squabbles. It's kind of sad really, I think. I mean I love him. I think he's wonderful, but it is a bit odd," said Nicky Perry, owner of Tea & Sympathy.

But not everyone at Tea & Sympathy had sympathy.

"I wouldn't pay to read it," said one person. "Starve them from the publicity that they're garnering and our view is eventually they're gonna run out of stories to sell to monetize their background."

"People in my age group, we love the queen, we love the royal family. So any squabbling, they should keep it to themselves," said Dave Heenan.

Despite it all, Prince Harry suggested to Britain's ITV he wants to reconcile.

"The door is always open. The ball is in their court," said Harry.

It remains to be seen whether the ball is in play. There was no comment from Buckingham Palace.