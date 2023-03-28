Watch CBS News
"It's unsettling:" Lindenhurst students return to school after 13-year-old stabbed

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Extra security was in place Tuesday at Lindenhurst Middle School after police say a 12-year-old stabbed a fellow student in the hallway on Monday.

The 13-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after school security applied tourniquets on the scene.

The school was put on lockdown, and police arrested a 12-year-old boy, who is being charged as a juvenile.

Parents CBS2 spoke with Tuesday said they were stunned by the violence.

"It's unsettling," one person said. "Very sad to hear what these kids have to deal with. When I went to school, I didn't have to worry about stuff like this."

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the stabbing. 

