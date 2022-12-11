Lincoln Tunnel makes switch to cashless tolls, ending carpool discount

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. -- Cashless-only tolling is now in place at the Lincoln Tunnel, the last of six Port Authority crossings to make the switch. Drivers can pay with E-ZPass or be billed by mail.

The change is expected to reduce commute times, emissions and the number of accidents at the crossing. In fact, crashes have decreased by 70 percent at other cashless-only crossings.

"It'll speed things up, yeah, in the long run it will. If everybody gets an E-ZPass, it will," said driver Henry Francoeur.

"A lot of people, they're going to be confused. A lot of people, they're going to start to look for a line, probably may slow down the traffic," said Ben Abdul, a limousine driver.

To avoid confusion, signs have been warning drivers about the change for weeks. The main message is slow down, but don't stop.

Not much will change for E-ZPass users. Those without a transponder will get a bill in the mail. The new technology will capture an image of their license plates.

"They should drive through at a reasonable rate of speed and continue on into the tunnel," said Robin Bramwell-Stewart, deputy director of the Port Authority Tunnels, Bridges and Terminals Department.

The Port Authority will look up license plates through motor vehicle agencies. Those without E-ZPass should make sure to update their address.

"If you are not an E-ZPass user, now is the time to go ahead and sign up for E-ZPass," said Bramwell-Stewart.

The Lincoln Tunnel's center tube opened to drivers more than 80 years ago. The original toll collectors were Port Authority Police officers. E-ZPass was introduced in 1997.

Eventually, all of the toll booths will be removed and drivers will only see an open roadway going into the tunnel.

"What we're trying to do is we're gonna go through and do that demolition and removal in a very reasonable and thoughtful way," said Bramwell-Stewart.

Deactivating the cash toll booths also means the end of the carpool discount. The new technology cannot determine the number of passengers in a car.

About three percent of drivers got the discount.