Lillibeth Vasquez charged with murder in Bronx road rage crash that killed Robert Jimenez

NEW YORK -- Police charged a driver with murder and manslaughter after they said she intentionally struck a man on a moped who died from the injuries.

Police said Lillibeth Vasquez, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, struck Robert Jimenez in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police said Jimenez, 23, was on a moped when he was fatally struck by a red Honda Civic after some type of dispute. It happened on Fox Street and Intervale Avenue in the Longwood section.

Witnesses said Vasquez, 28, was speeding and intentionally driving the wrong way on Fox Street when she slammed her Civic into Jimenez.

Neighbors left candles and flowers outside Jimenez's apartment building on Sunday.

Jimenez's family said he was two months away from welcoming a child.