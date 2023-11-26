Driver in Bronx road rage death was speeding and going wrong way, witnesses say

Driver in Bronx road rage death was speeding and going wrong way, witnesses say

Driver in Bronx road rage death was speeding and going wrong way, witnesses say

NEW YORK -- There were new developments Sunday in the suspected road rage death of a moped driver in the Bronx.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Robert Jimenez. His family said he was expecting a child in just two months.

Police said he was on a moped Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a red Honda Civic after some type of dispute. It happened on Fox Street and Intervale Avenue in the Longwood section of the borough.

Bronx road rage victim Robert Jimenez. CBS2

Witnesses said the driver was speeding and going the wrong way. Jimenez's father said investigators told him that his son was intentionally struck.

"They say she went and she went around and kill him like that, like an animal. I lost my baby boy," the father said. "Everybody is ... my other son is in there crying like crazy. I got seven and he's the youngest, and only he like to go fishing, be on the motorcycle, a happy kid."

A 28-year-old woman was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police are calling this a homicide investigation, but have not announced charges in the case.