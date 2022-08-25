Lil Tjay thanks fans for their "love" and "support" after June shooting in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Bronx rapper Lil Tjay is thanking fans for the first time since he was shot outside an Edgewater shopping promenade.
"Hey, what's going on? It's your boy Tjay checking in, saying thanks for the love, thanks for the support," he said in a Twitter video.
The Bergen County prosecutor's office said the June 22 shooting was targeted.
Mohamed Konate, 27, was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.
