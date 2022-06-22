Watch CBS News
Crime

2 people shot overnight near shopping plaza in Edgewater, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Police say two people were shot overnight near a shopping plaza in Bergen County, New Jersey. 

Officers responded shortly after midnight to 14 The Promenade in Edgewater, where they found a 22-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police also found another 22-year-old with a gunshot wound at an Exxon station on River Road. 

Investigators said the victims did not shoot each other.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 9:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.