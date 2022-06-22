2 people shot overnight near shopping plaza in Edgewater, New Jersey
EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Police say two people were shot overnight near a shopping plaza in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Officers responded shortly after midnight to 14 The Promenade in Edgewater, where they found a 22-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police also found another 22-year-old with a gunshot wound at an Exxon station on River Road.
Investigators said the victims did not shoot each other.
Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
