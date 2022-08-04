Watch CBS News
New York Attorney General Letitia James calls for federal action to address airline cancelations, delays

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on federal officials to take action in the wake of all those airline cancelations and delays.

She's urging the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent airlines from selling tickets for flights they cannot provide on time.

RELATED STORY: Data shows Newark, LaGuardia airports lead nation in most flight cancelations since Memorial Day weekend

The Tri-State Area's three major airports have had some of the highest cancelations rates this summer.

James says her office has received many complaints from passengers.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 9:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

