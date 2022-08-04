New York Attorney General Letitia James calls for federal action to address airline cancelations, delays

AG Letitia James calls on FAA to take action on flight issues

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on federal officials to take action in the wake of all those airline cancelations and delays.

She's urging the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent airlines from selling tickets for flights they cannot provide on time.

The Tri-State Area's three major airports have had some of the highest cancelations rates this summer.

James says her office has received many complaints from passengers.