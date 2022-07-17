Watch CBS News
Data shows Newark, LaGuardia airports lead nation in most flight cancelations since Memorial Day weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TSA: 2.46 million travelers passed through airport security Friday
TSA: 2.46 million travelers passed through airport security Friday 02:03

NEW YORK -- Travelers have been encountering flight delays and cancelations nationwide this summer, but it appears to be even worse in the Tri-State Area.

According to a new analysis by FlightAware, Newark and LaGuardia lead the nation for most cancelations since Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 8 percent of Newark flights have been canceled, and for LaGuardia, it's nearly 7.5 percent.

JFK Airport also made the top 10 list, coming in at number nine.

The problems at airports have been blamed on staff shortages, bad weather and heavy air traffic.

