Closing arguments wrap up in trial of Lawrence Ray, accused of threatening, extorting daughter's friends at Sarah Lawrence College

Closing arguments wrap up in case against Lawrence Ray

NEW YORK -- Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the case of a man accused of exploiting his daughter's college friends for money and sex.

Lawrence Ray moved into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in the fall of 2010.

Prosecutors say he preyed on his young victims' insecurities, threatening and extorting them out of thousands of dollars.

In closing arguments, Ray's lawyers maintained he was a victim of the young people he lived with, who made him feel paranoid and under attack.