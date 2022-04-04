New York lawmakers struggle with bail reform as part of budget negotiations

New York lawmakers struggle with bail reform in state budget negotiations

ALBANY, N.Y. - As negotiations continue in Albany over New York's state budget, a stopgap measure is in place to keep state employees paid through this week.

As CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday, a main point of contention involves attempts to roll back the controversial bail reform law.

Bail reform advocates made their message loud and clear as Democratic lawmakers gathered for an update on budget negotiations behind closed doors on Monday, days past the deadline.

"We are here to ask lawmakers to make a conscious decision not to trade Black and Brown lives for political theater," said John McFarlane of Vocal NY.

Lawmakers are passing a temporary budget extension to ensure state employees get paid through the week, buying more time for budget wrangling as lawmakers have not struck a deal on a number of issues, including a rollback of the bail reform law.

"We put together a comprehensive package that's going to address a myriad of issues related to crime in this state," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Chants by various advocacy groups outside Hochul's office almost drowned her out.

Despite research not linking the bail reform law to a rise in crime, the issue is adding pressure to Democrats, whose powerful supermajority in Albany could be at stake.

"We've never said it was bail reform's fault. We never said that, very clear. But there's areas where we could make improvements," Hochul said.

Meanwhile, it's day 14 of a hunger strike for original bail reform sponsor Assembly Member Latrice Walker.

"How do we fix, begin to fix something, when we're basing it on something that has no substance and there's no empirical data?" Walker said. "That's the point of contention where we are."

But in Albany, perception or reality can come down to politics. Even more is at stake in an election year.

The details of the budget negotiations are being kept very quiet, but Hochul said progress is being made.

Other issues being discussed are funding for childcare, tax dollars for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and legalizing alcohol to-go sales.

Sources said they don't expect a deal to be reached until the end of the week.