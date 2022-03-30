Watch CBS News

Bail reform advocates speak out against Gov. Hochul's proposals

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Bail reform advocates call for community-based solutions 00:30

NEW YORK -- There were new calls Wednesday for New York to keep its criminal justice reforms as Gov. Kathy Hochul negotiates with lawmakers to make changes.

Bail reform advocates held a virtual press conference, speaking out against the proposals to give judges more discretion on when to set bail and to increase the number of crimes that are eligible for bail.

Critics say to improve community safety, New York should invest in housing, youth counseling and mental health programs.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 7:40 PM



