Bail reform advocates speak out against Gov. Hochul's proposals
NEW YORK -- There were new calls Wednesday for New York to keep its criminal justice reforms as Gov. Kathy Hochul negotiates with lawmakers to make changes.
Bail reform advocates held a virtual press conference, speaking out against the proposals to give judges more discretion on when to set bail and to increase the number of crimes that are eligible for bail.
Critics say to improve community safety, New York should invest in housing, youth counseling and mental health programs.
