Lawmakers in New Jersey and New York team up to take on congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- Lawmakers from both sides of the Hudson River and both sides of the aisle have joined forces to oppose congestion pricing.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, and New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, have created a bipartisan, anti-congestion pricing caucus.

The group is calling for an audit of the MTA and an environmental impact assessment to be required before plans to toll vehicles entering Manhattan's Central Business District can move forward.

"We deserve to know all the ramifications of such a policy and such a congestion pricing scheme," Malliotakis said.

READ MORE: State mulling residential parking permits for New York City residents

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the congestion in Manhattan is unsustainable and the tolling plans are moving forward.

A spokesperson for the MTA said reducing traffic is good for the environment and good for the 90% of people who depend on mass transit.