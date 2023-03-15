Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawmakers in New Jersey and New York team up to take on congestion pricing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.Y., N.J. lawmakers team up to oppose congestion pricing plan
N.Y., N.J. lawmakers team up to oppose congestion pricing plan 00:54

NEW YORK -- Lawmakers from both sides of the Hudson River and both sides of the aisle have joined forces to oppose congestion pricing.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, and New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, have created a bipartisan, anti-congestion pricing caucus.

The group is calling for an audit of the MTA and an environmental impact assessment to be required before plans to toll vehicles entering Manhattan's Central Business District can move forward.

"We deserve to know all the ramifications of such a policy and such a congestion pricing scheme," Malliotakis said.

READ MOREState mulling residential parking permits for New York City residents

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the congestion in Manhattan is unsustainable and the tolling plans are moving forward.

A spokesperson for the MTA said reducing traffic is good for the environment and good for the 90% of people who depend on mass transit.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 7:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.