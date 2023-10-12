Lawmakers, first responders honor Ukrainian immigrant who rescued man in Freeport canal

Lawmakers, first responders honor Ukrainian immigrant who rescued man in Freeport canal

Lawmakers, first responders honor Ukrainian immigrant who rescued man in Freeport canal

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- An immigrant from Ukraine who arrived here less than a month ago has already made a mark on a Long Island community. He was honored Thursday for saving a life after a car plunged into a canal in September.

Volodymyr Zubko is a hometown hero who hails from a world away.

He fled the war in his native country, arriving just four days before finding himself on the front line of a different kind of crisis outside of his Freeport rental house.

"I was working at my computer. I look out the window and saw car in the water," Zubko said.

READ MORE: Man who fled war in Ukraine assists in rescue after car goes into water at Freeport marina

On Sept. 19, a car had sped into a canal, flipped over, and was quickly sinking.

"A lot of people screaming, 'Help! Help!' But no one jumped in water. I didn't have time to think. I just take off my t0shirt and jumped into marina to save him," Zubko said.

Save him, he did. Within seconds, police and fire and rescue arrived to find the civilian hero in the canal, pulling the unconscious driver out by the legs.

"There were a lot of civilians standing around pointing, but he actually dove in and made all the difference in the world," Freeport Police Chief Michael Smith said.

Zubko said he had no friends when he came to this country. That quickly changed.

"Everybody says 'Hi' on the road, inn, the market. I really appreciate it. Thank you so much," Zubko said.

For his heroism, awards and kudos poured in.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. You really are a hero," state Sen. Kevin Thomas said.

"This is a country of immigrants and you are instantaneously a role model," Town of Hempstead Clerk Kate Murray said, "and I'd like to say you have made a real splash in our community."

Zubko has also received job offers.

"If your career doesn't work out in computers, come see us. There is a Nassau County Police test coming up soon," Smith said.

"We are getting him an application for the fire department also," a fire department official said.

The humble hero said his actions were just a matter of being in the "right place at right time. It's something like karma."

The rescued driver is still hospitalized, having ingested much saltwater, but he's alive thanks to the actions of a man who jumped off the sidelines and into the hearts of the community.

Thomas said he will be nominating Zubko for the New York State Liberty Award, which honors civilian heroism.