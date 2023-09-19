Man who fled war in Ukraine assists in rescue after car goes into Freeport Bay

Good Samaritan jumps into Freeport Bay to assist in water rescue

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- A man who was fleeing the war in Ukraine is being hailed a hero after a car went into the water in Freeport on Tuesday.

Police said the car slammed into a boat before going into the bay.

The good Samaritan, identified as Volodymyr Zubko, who has only been in the U.S. for four days, heard the collision from his bedroom and decided to take action.

"A lot of people in this ... on the boat ... just screame, 'Help! Somebody help!' but nobody jumped into the water so I decided to do that," Zubko said.

Police also helped pull Zubko out of the water.

Firefighters said they will get him an application if he wants to join the department.