Man fighting for his life after being run over by car in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 65-year-old man crossing a busy street in Queens was hit by a car Sunday, and the driver never even stopped to see if he was OK.

That man is now fighting for his life as police try to track down the driver.

"I would want somebody to do that for me. Me, my family members, friends, anything like that. So no, it wouldn't have sat right with me if I would've just left and not did anything," said Hassan Brown, who tried to save the man's life. "So when I look, I see somebody laying on the street, and so I came across the street, and I looked at him, his eyes was open, he wasn't moving."

He can be seen in surveillance video obtained by CBS2 News. It shows a man crossing a busy Queens street. He suddenly collapses near a car driving by, and the driver swerves, barely missing him.

"I was just trying to get them to move over because I didn't want nobody to hit him again because I first initially thought he got hit by car," Brown said.

Shockingly, while on the ground, another car runs him over and just keeps going.

READ MORE: NYPD on the hunt for 2 drivers involved in Queens hit-and-run

"It could have been a child, but a life is a life, and of course, you know, if he has family, you have to feel for it. I'm in shock," a neighbor said.

Police say it happened around 7 p.m. on New Year's Day on Merrick Boulevard near 233rd Street in Laurelton.

"I just didn't want to see that man get hit because I knew he was about to get hit, because I had to move out of the way myself," Brown said.

The 65-year-old man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. It's unclear where he was headed or if he was impaired in any way.

As police look for the person who hit him and left him for dead, people who live and work in the neighborhood say the driver should turn him or herself in.

"I think it's horrible. I think, it's New Year's Day, and my prayers go out to his family," a witness said.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a black sedan. Anyone who has any information is urged to call police.

In the meantime, that 65-year old man remains in the hospital, fighting for his life.