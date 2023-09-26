Long Island's Latino Mixx Radio Station partners with nonprofit Liga de Justicia Foundation to help Latino community

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- As CBS New York celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we're turning up the volume on a radio station on Long Island with special reach to help the Latino community.

From the DJs and the music to the radio hosts and conversations, heritage is at the heart of Latino Mixx Radio Station in Hauppauge.

"I think the best thing about this place is the mix, the word 'Mixx,' and they actually mix all types of cultures, all Hispanic cultures, and they bring them all together," said Ana Genao, executive assistant to the owner and CEO of Latino Mixx.

"I'm from Columbia. I came here when I was 18 years old. I came here with a lot of dreams like everybody else," radio host Andrea Owadally said.

Owadally is living out her dream as a radio host alongside Kathya Martinez, who also has a podcast called "Community Voices."

"This podcast is especially for the Latino community to express everything about the community with the leaders and foundations," said Martinez, who is also vice president of the Liga de Justicia Foundation.

The radio station became a platform in the pandemic to get crucial information to Spanish-speaking Long Islanders, and it continues to connect the community to assistance working with Liga de Justicia Foundation.

The nonprofit was started by attorney William Ferro, who wanted to expand the charitable work his law firm was already doing to help the underserved Hispanic community. Its signature event transforms the firm into a holiday toy store for families in need.

"There's so much more need than people realize," said Ferro, a partner at Ferro, Kuba, Mangano, P.C. "We serviced almost 2,000 children for back-to-school. We have about 1,500 kids for the toy store, but more importantly for the foundation, we've been able to launch an after-school program, a youth leadership program where Maidya and other staff members help students fill out their college applications, financial aid applications."

Maidya Maldonado is the foundation's executive director whose passion is paying it forward.

"I lost everything in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, so when I came here, I came with nothing, so it was so hard for me, so that's why I do this," she said.

Thanks to a radio station, a law firm and a nonprofit coming together, more people are getting the help they need.

"It's a great combination, and it's a great team," Maldonado said.

They're not just reaching people in our area; they have listeners all over the world. Anyone can tune in at LatinoMixx.com.

On Oct. 15, the foundation will have a "Radiothon" to raise money. After its event last year, it raised enough to give 250 coats to children in need on the island.