Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with Mexican Independence Day flag raising in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. -- Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off with a Mexican flag raising ceremony Friday in Paterson, New Jersey.

A mariachi band played as the flag was raised above Paterson's City Hall.

Officials say the city is home to more than 100,000 residents of Hispanic heritage.

The tribute to Mexico comes as the country celebrates its independence.

"There are people that still believe that Mexican independence was achieved on May 5, which we celebrate as Cinco de Mayo, but for the record, Mexican independence is Sept. 16. And today in the City of Paterson, we celebrate Mexican independence by raising the Mexican flag," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The city plans to raise the Guatemalan flag this weekend.