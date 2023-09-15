Watch CBS News
Local News

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with Mexican Independence Day flag raising in Paterson, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paterson raises Mexican flag to kick of Hispanic Heritage Month
Paterson raises Mexican flag to kick of Hispanic Heritage Month 00:43

PATERSON, N.J. -- Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off with a Mexican flag raising ceremony Friday in Paterson, New Jersey.

A mariachi band played as the flag was raised above Paterson's City Hall. 

Officials say the city is home to more than 100,000 residents of Hispanic heritage. 

The tribute to Mexico comes as the country celebrates its independence. 

"There are people that still believe that Mexican independence was achieved on May 5, which we celebrate as Cinco de Mayo, but for the record, Mexican independence is Sept. 16. And today in the City of Paterson, we celebrate Mexican independence by raising the Mexican flag," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The city plans to raise the Guatemalan flag this weekend. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 12:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.