Last-minute Christmas shoppers find inspiration on Park Slope's Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK -- If you're not done with your Christmas shopping, with less than three days to go, you're not the only one.

Nearly 142 million Americans are expected to go shopping on the last Saturday before Christmas, aka "Super Saturday."

For Matthew Taylor, Friday's trip was the first of many more to Annie's Blue Ribbon on Park Slope's Fifth Avenue before Christmas Day.

"I'm like a habitual last-minute shopper," said Taylor.

From cards and candles to toy pigeons, it really is a one-stop shop for unique gifts.

"For my brother, for my mom and for my dad, and for my aunt and uncle. I also need to get them each a present," said Genevieve Eisner.

"The thrill of really being in trouble, and nothing works wonders like pressure," said Paul Ko.

Annie's Blue Ribbon owner Ann Cantrell got even more shipments Friday afternoon.

"Things get busier and busier, and we prepare for that," said Cantrell. "I still think that there's so many great things that we have that make you look like a rock star in terms of giving."

It's tradition, not procrastination for Fatima Hyacinthe and her aunt.

"This feels pretty par for the course," said Hyacinthe. "When you're in the right mindset, that's when the gift inspiration actually hits you."

Major retailers like Target are enticing shoppers with 60% off deals this weekend.

So far, shopping trends are on track with the record spending levels predicted by the National Retail Federation in early November - between just over $957 billion and $966 billion. It's also up 3% from last year and up 75% from 2003.

The holiday shopping season is expected to be even busier next year, when the first night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Day.