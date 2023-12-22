Stores busy as last-minute holiday shoppers try to get everything on their lists

NEW YORK -- Stores were full of last-minute holiday shoppers on Friday with only days to go before Christmas.

The Columbus Circle Holiday Market was packed with people hoping inspiration strikes from these artisan sellers.

"I just purchased one of the mugs with the candles and it's so beautiful," said Reetika Vale.

Charles Callaway wished his customers didn't procrastinate.

"Sometimes they do wait until the last minute. I would wish they would do a little shopping a little bit earlier," he said.

If you're not in the market for handcrafted, Best Buy is open late this weekend.

"I got a smart watch for my cousin," said Nyan Whittingham.

Even for the window shoppers.

"We're not exchanging gifts this year. We went to a Broadway play," said Lesley Padgett.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales will be up about 3% this year comparted to last, for a record total of up to $966 billion nationwide.