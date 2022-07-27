Mega Million jackpot soars to $830 million after 3 months with no jackpot winner

NEW YORK -- The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing has soared to $830 million, the third-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The popular cash option would pay a lump sum of about $470 million.

The winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

Earlier Tuesday, the line was out the door at Broadway Convenience, and customers there told CBS2's Dick Brennan they were willing to take a shot.

"On the numbers, I do win slightly sometimes, but not that often, but I'm still willing to take my chances. You never know, American dream, baby," Upper West Side resident Kathleen Livermore said.

The odds right now are something like 300 million to 1, so you've got a little chance.

"I might be part of the winners. I feel lucky. I mean, I don't need all of it," Maria Pernell, of the Upper West Side, said.

Ari Sahi, who was working behind the counter, says he loves to watch people play the numbers.

"You know, when they take the ticket, and they say, 'Wish us luck!' I like that, and I say, yeah, you should win," he said.

Anthony Maniscalco was confident in his numbers, already planning his party abroad.

"I'm going to Italy in one day, so I'll be in Italy, so when I'm in Italy ... I'm go gonna party over there in Italy when I win," he said.

He hopes he'll be laughing all the way to the bank.