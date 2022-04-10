Police: Dion Marsh accused of stealing car, striking 2 pedestrians and stabbing man in chest in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- More details are being released about a violent rampage in New Jersey.

Police arrested 27-year-old Dion Marsh, who they say stole a car, then hit two pedestrians and stabbed another man in the chest in what's being called a hate crime spree.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, the spree started with an attempted carjacking in Lakewood. Surveillance video allegedly shows Marsh trying to get into a car as the victim started driving away.

Police say later that night, he managed to steal a car and hit two pedestrians with it.

Marsh is accused of stabbing a man in the chest, as well.

He was taken into custody Saturday night. Investigators say as he was being taken in, they heard him making antisemitic remarks.

"It's one of the worst things that can possibly happen as an elected official to get a phone call that something like this is going on in your town," Lakewood Mayor Raymond Coles said.

"We're adding extra patrols, both marked and unmarked. We're partnering up with the county, state, as well as the federal government," Lakewood Police Chief Gregory Meyer said.

Prosecutors in Ocean County and the FBI are looking into the incidents to determine if any should be considered a hate crime.

Marsh is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.