Dion Marsh arrested following alleged violent crime spree in Lakewood, N.J.

NEW YORK -- An Ocean County, New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder, after police say he carjacked a vehicle, struck two pedestrians, and stabbed a man in the chest.

Dion Marsh, 27, allegedly went on the violent crime wave in Lakewood on Friday.

Marsh was arrested at his home in Lakewood and is also accused of bias intimidation.

The Anti-Defamation League said the stabbing victim was an Orthodox Jewish man.