1 dead, 4 critically wounded after shooting inside Orange County church, police say

At least one person is dead and four people critically wounded after a shooting inside a church in Orange County, California, on Sunday, police said. One person has been detained and a possible weapon has been recovered, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon that they received a call of gunfire at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods shortly before 1:30 p.m. PT.

Police said the victims were all adults. One person was declared dead at the scene, four were critically wounded and one suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. The victims are all en route to an area hospital.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Laguna Woods is a community comprised primarily of persons considered to be senior citizens, with 82% of residents reportedly over the age of 65, as detailed by the United States Census Bureau.