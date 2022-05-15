One killed, multiple wounded in shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods on Sunday.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately known, though Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene at Geneva Presbyterian Church the 24000 block of El Toro Road at around 1:25 p.m.

Deputies disclosed that a suspect had been detained at the scene and a weapon recovered.

One man suffered fatal wounds and died at the scene, while other victims are said to be critically wounded and one suffered minor injuries.

All of the victims were reported to be adults.

Between 30 and 40 people were said to be inside of the church at the time of the shooting and Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock detailed that a large number of the people gathered at the church were believed to be of Taiwanese descent.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics were working to treat victims at the scene and transport those who required further care.

Sky9 overhead revealed that authorities had taped off a single vehicle with Nevada license plates in the parking lot of the church.

Deputies were working to determine a motive in the shooting.

The suspect was detained at the scene. More to follow. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, please avoid the area. We are in Unified Command with @OCFireAuthority. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

Special agents with the Los Angeles branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were said to be en route to assist with the investigation.

As a result, authorities urged the public to avoid the area as El Toro Road was closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren as the investigation continued.

California Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter following news of the shooting releasing a statement that read:

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement. No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents the 45th Congressional District which oversees the area also released a statement to the public:

"A shooting at a church in Laguna Woods has left multiple people injured and one deceased. This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo. This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families."

Laguna Woods is a community comprised primarily of persons considered to be senior citizens, with 82% of residents reportedly over the age of 65, as detailed by the United States Census Bureau.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.