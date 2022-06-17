Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- From trains to planes, Friday was a rough day for commuters and travelers.

More than 2,800 flights were canceled across the country, according to Flightaware.com.

In our area, 101 flights out of LaGuardia were canceled and 86 delayed, 40 were canceled out of JFK and just over 100 delayed, and at Newark, close to 80 flights were canceled and 107 delayed.

Weather and storms along the east coast have been blamed for some of the travel troubles.

Carriers have also been dealing with staffing problems because of the pandemic.