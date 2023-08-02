Kyle Fernandez, accused of hitting 10 people on East Side, facing slew of charges

NEW YORK -- Numerous charges have been filed against 20-year-old Kyle Fernandez. He is the driver accused of hitting 10 people while in a stolen car on Manhattan's East Side on Tuesday evening.

Police said Fernandez was behind the wheel during a wild police chase in Midtown, resulting in the following charges:

Reckless endangerment

Leaving the scene of an accident

Fleeing from an officer

Possession of stolen property

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

Driving a vehicle impaired by drugs

No license

Failure to obey a police officer

Driving on the sidewalk

Police sources told CBS New York that Fernandez has multiple prior arrests and one open case in Manhattan. He was arrested on Jan. 16, charged with robbery, assault, and criminal mischief. That case is still pending. He also has prior gun possession- and drug possession-related arrests.

Police said they are still seeking his female passenger, who fled the scene on foot. CBS New York has also learned the car he was allegedly driving was reported stolen on Monday in the Bronx.

Ten pedestrians were hurt by a car fleeing police on Aug. 1, 2023, police said.

The accused thought he could get away, but a group of good Samaritans tackled him. Images show the 20-year-old on the ground. Witnesses said it was a chaotic scene.

"I see the red car. The police behind. He speed pass the bus and hit the yellow cab," Carlos Cabrera said. "And from the yellow cab he hit him. He got on the sidewalk and hit the people who was on the street."

Chopper 2 flew over 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue and showed the aftermath. Investigators said the mayhem started with a reportedly stolen 2018 maroon Hyundai Tucson, adding a license plate reader spotted the car at 45th and Second Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Police said they attempted to stop the car but seconds later it took off, making its way to Lexington and hitting a bicyclist and a yellow cab at the corner of 42nd.

Police said several people were hit on the sidewalk, but the driver of the stolen car wasn't done. Investigators told CBS New York the car then jumped the curb and hit several people before making a U-turn within the intersection.

Among the injured was a 6-year-old, but officials said none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

"The most severe being an ankle fracture to a young lady and the others were just minor abrasions and neck and back pain," FDNY Deputy Chief Mario Tompkins said.

Police said they don't believe the matter was terrorism-related, adding the investigation is ongoing.