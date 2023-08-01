NYPD: Driver hits 10 people while fleeing police on East Side, suspect in custody

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said 10 people were struck by a vehicle fleeing police on the East Side of Manhattan Tuesday evening.

It happened at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street at around 5:30 p.m. Multiple NYPD and FDNY units responded.

Police said they were attempting to pull over a male driver, when he attempted to flee and then struck the pedestrians. That driver was taken into custody.

Ten pedestrians were hurt by a car fleeing police on Aug. 1, 2023, police said. CBS2

None of the injuries are considered life threatening, police said, adding all of the injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

