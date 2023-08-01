NYPD: Driver hits 10 people while fleeing police on East Side, suspect in custody
NEW YORK -- The NYPD said 10 people were struck by a vehicle fleeing police on the East Side of Manhattan Tuesday evening.
It happened at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street at around 5:30 p.m. Multiple NYPD and FDNY units responded.
Police said they were attempting to pull over a male driver, when he attempted to flee and then struck the pedestrians. That driver was taken into custody.
None of the injuries are considered life threatening, police said, adding all of the injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital.
Police are expected to give an update about the incident soon. You can watch that live on CBS News New York.
