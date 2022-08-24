4th suspect arrested in death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah

3rd suspect taken into custody in deadly NYC taxi driver beating

NEW YORK -- A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a taxi driver in Queens.

Police say on Aug. 13, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah was attacked by five passengers who allegedly refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him after he took them to Far Rockaway.

Gyimah fell to the ground and hit his head. He suffered severe head trauma and later died at a local hospital.

Police announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested. She is the fourth person charged in connection to Gyimah's death.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, and two men, 20-year-old Austin Amos and 20-year-old Nickolas Porter, turned themselves in Wednesday night.

All four suspects have been charged with gang assault and theft of services. Amos is facing additional charges of manslaughter and assault.

Police are still searching for a fifth suspect, who is believed to be a teenage girl.