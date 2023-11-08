Watch CBS News
Politics

Republican Kristy Marmorato wins Bronx City Council seat, defeating incumbent Democrat Marjorie Velazquez

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Republican Kristy Marmorato wins Bronx City Council seat
Republican Kristy Marmorato wins Bronx City Council seat 00:33

NEW YORK -- In a big upset, Republican Kristy Marmorato defeated incumbent Democrat Marjorie Velazquez for the New York City Council District 13 seat in the Bronx.

Marmorato's win is a rare victory for a Republican in the borough, which has more registered Democrats.

CBS New York spoke to Marmorato late Wednesday afternoon, and she talked about support from voters.

"They actually believed that their vote counted and that their voice mattered in this race, and that is, emotionally, probably one of the most fulfilling things, that they believed in me as a person," she said.

CLICK HERE for complete election results.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 5:46 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.