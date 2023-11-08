Republican Kristy Marmorato wins Bronx City Council seat, defeating incumbent Democrat Marjorie Velazquez

NEW YORK -- In a big upset, Republican Kristy Marmorato defeated incumbent Democrat Marjorie Velazquez for the New York City Council District 13 seat in the Bronx.

Marmorato's win is a rare victory for a Republican in the borough, which has more registered Democrats.

CBS New York spoke to Marmorato late Wednesday afternoon, and she talked about support from voters.

"They actually believed that their vote counted and that their voice mattered in this race, and that is, emotionally, probably one of the most fulfilling things, that they believed in me as a person," she said.

