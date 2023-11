Republican Kristy Marmorato flips blue seat in Bronx City Council district For the first time in two decades, a Republican flipped a blue seat in a New York City Council district in the Bronx. They're still counting ballots, but Kristy Marmorato has been declared the winner over incumbent Democrat Marjorie Velazquez. CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian spoke with the first-time politician and voters. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/49n3KDP